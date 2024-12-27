Jordan's 23XI Racing sent WARNING over NASCAR lawsuit

Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing have been warned over their antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR, as the legal case continues through the courts.

The team, along with Front Row Motorsports, won a small battle this month to be allowed to compete as de facto charter teams for the 2025 season, a major boost for their future in the Cup Series.

READ MORE: Jordan-NASCAR legal battle takes new twist in UPDATE

Had they not been awarded that judgement, both teams risked losing their star drivers, with Bubba Wallace among the drivers said to be looking to leave if charter status couldn't be secured.

Despite that boost, former NASCAR driver Rick Mast has warned that 23XI and FRM are driving down a dead end road with their legal battle.

READ MORE: Kyle Larson F1 drive verdict delivered

Speaking on Kenny Wallace's YouTube channel, Mast spoke first about why some NASCAR veterans are on the side of the sport in this case.

"I get it from that perspective, and owners not making profits. You can't make money doing it; why the hell are you doing it? Well, a lot of people do it because they love it."

He continued: "I mean, I get all this; I get what 23XI and Front's trying to do. They're trying to get more money for the race teams and some of the things, like a little bit more power and more control, and that will never happen, okay."

Reminiscing about the pre-charter era, he said: "We didn't have a net. We lost a lot of sponsorships because teams failed to make races okay. This thing (charters) came along to protect the teams, really protect the sponsors, but protect the teams, and one of the side benefits was that it was supposed to give the team owners some blue-sky value to their teams."

READ MORE: Busch issues health update after career-ending NASCAR crash

Related