NASCAR president addresses CONTROVERSIAL 2025 changes

NASCAR’s president Steve Phelps has addressed controversial changes to the series' calendar in 2025.

As NASCAR continues to diversify its racing calendar, recent changes have received backlash from audiences and drivers alike.

In 2025, the series prepares to race outside of the US for the first points-scoring race since 1958, as NASCAR heads to Mexico City and will compete at the iconic Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Furthermore, the Clash in 2025 will be held at the Bowman Gray Stadium in North Carolina, with NASCAR returning to the historic venue for the first time since 1971.

Steve Phelps responds to NASCAR 2025 calendar backlash

The 2025 season will also see new tracks enter the playoffs including Gateway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway, with the finale once again concluding at Phoenix Raceway.

Phelps has responded to calendar backlash, and has re-confirmed that NASCAR will continue to expand their calendar to different marketplaces.

"The one thing I will say is that schedule variation is going to continue. We are not going to rest on this schedule and just say, 'Hey it's just this schedule and that's the way it's going to be’,” Phelps said during the Race Industry Week.

"I think for us, it, looking at different marketplaces, whether it's north of the border, whether it is other opportunities domestically, or other places around the world. All of those things are being looked at this particular point.

“What our team has done from a schedule variation standpoint, including Mexico City, I think really works. And I think we've seen that it has worked.

"You know, the racing in Chicago and how great that's been other than the torrential rain that we've had. I think it's a nod to what our media partners want, I think it's a nod to what our race fans, what they want."

