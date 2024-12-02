Verstappen ATTACKS F1 rival in 'get lost' moment after penalty row
Max Verstappen has hit out at George Russell, after the pair shared a potentially fraught moment at the Qatar Grand Prix.
The Brit was on good form at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, winning from his team-mate Lewis Hamilton, but was at the center of an unexpected flashpoint in Qatar.
The Brit was one of the favourites to take pole position at the Qatar GP, but was pipped to the top spot by Verstappen.
However, Russell was left frustrated with the four-time world champion after he approached a slowly moving Verstappen at full-speed during Q3.
Max Verstappen hits out at George Russell at Qatar GP
Verstappen was penalised for the incident after he broke the minimum lap time set by the race director, enforced to stop drivers bunching up during qualifying and jostling for position.
The Dutchman was demoted to P2 on the grid for Sunday's race, and Russell was awarded pole position.
However, Verstappen was left incensed with, not just the FIA’s decision, but also Russell’s alleged commitment to ensuring he received the penalty.
When asked by Viaplay whether he would be speaking to Russell after the incident, the Dutchman provided a brutal response and slammed his rival as being ‘two-faced’.
"Not right now, but you know what? He always does it very nicely in front of the camera, but when you're sitting inside with him in person, he's just a different person,” Verstappen said.
“I can't stand that and then you might as well just get lost. I don't want anything to do with it."
Despite the penalty, Verstappen won the Qatar GP and Russell finished P4 after receiving a penalty.
