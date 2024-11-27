close global

Jordan-owned 23XI issue official statement as NASCAR lawsuit takes fresh twist

A fresh twist in the 23XI Racing lawsuit against NASCAR has emerged after the Michael Jordan-owned team issued an official statement.

Jordan co-owns 23XI Racing alongside current Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin and Curtis Polk, with the team having been founded in 2020.

The team, however, along with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) decided to file a lawsuit against NASCAR in October after they refused to sign up to the new NASCAR charter.

Their lawsuit alleged that 'anti-competitive practices' were preventing fair competition in the sport and since then, the case has had a few important updates.

23XI Racing and FRM filed a lawsuit against NASCAR in October
NASCAR star Denny Hamlin is a co-owner of 23XI Racing

Latest Michael Jordan NASCAR lawsuit update

First of all, 23XI Racing and FRM sought to establish their place on next year's grid having not signed up to the charter, seeking an injunction to remain what would essentially be 'de-facto' charter teams for the remainder of the lawsuit. However, this was denied by a judge who claimed that 23XI and FRM had not met the high threshold for such an injunction.

Originally, this was appealed, but that motion was then withdrawn after NASCAR removed an anti-competitiveness requirement in its agreements, allowing 23XI and FRM to race as open teams next year.

That looked to be the end of the matter, with 23XI and FRM releasing a joint statement welcoming that development.

Now, however, things appear to have taken another dramatic turn, with a joint statement from the teams confirming another submission had been made to the courts.

In the statement, the teams' attorney Jeffrey Kessler stated: "Consistent with Judge Whitney's earlier ruling, 23XI and Front Row Motorsports are submitting a second preliminary injunction to the court with new evidence,"

"My clients are also seeking this relief to strike down the release language that NASCAR removed from its open agreements but still maintains in its charter agreements as part of its monopolistic control.

"I'm confident the court will act to protect my clients from NASCAR's anticompetitive conduct."

It will certainly be interesting to hear the outcome of this latest submission as the battle between 23XI, FRM and NASCAR rumbles on.

