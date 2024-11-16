NASCAR legend issues HEARTBREAKING response to huge change

A former NASCAR Cup Series champion has opened up on a huge change coming the way of one NASCAR team.

Stewart-Haas Racing closed at the conclusion of the 2024 season, and will no longer compete in the NASCAR Cup Series or the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

It marks an end of an era for a team who have been on the scene since the 2002 season, claiming 70 Cup Series race victories in total, and two championships, in 2011 and 2014.

The team was co-owned by three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Haas Automation founder Gene Haas.

The Stewart-Haas Racing team will not compete in 2025

Gene Haas was a co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing

NASCAR team disband

In 2025, the Haas Factory Team will make their debut, with Cole Custer driving the No. 41 car in the Cup Series, and Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer piloting the team's two Xfinity Series entries.

Kevin Harvick won the 2014 Cup Series championship with Stewart-Haas Racing, and now the 60-time race winner has had his say on the team's disbandment.

"It's somewhat surreal with everything that has happened this year," Harvick said on his podcast.

"And when you look at just Stewart-Haas Racing gone, like today it's gone. Those guys aren't even allowed back in the shop. They had to drop their computers off, they took their company vehicles and they'll never go back in the shop.

"Their offices have been cleaned out for a couple weeks and now they are in a weird circumstance like this, all those guys are starting at their new jobs tomorrow and Wednesday. It's been hard to kind of take all that in and really realize that Stewart-Haas Racing is gone."

