close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
NASCAR star DEFIANT after 'unprecedented' US election penalty

NASCAR star DEFIANT after 'unprecedented' US election penalty

NASCAR star DEFIANT after 'unprecedented' US election penalty

NASCAR star DEFIANT after 'unprecedented' US election penalty

A NASCAR star has delivered a defiant response to the sport after receiving an ‘unprecedented’ US election penalty.

The US electorate headed to the polls this week to cast their vote for the 47th president of the United States, and Donald Trump was re-elected to the White House.

READ MORE: NASCAR driver reveals key reason for ABRUPT switch to IndyCar

The US election has swept its way through every avenue of life, including sports and culture from SNL appearances to NASCAR.

However, the NASCAR Truck Series has had to deal with an unintended consequence of the election, as they issued a star a shocking penalty.

Danica Patrick announced she would be voting for the first time in the 2024 US election

Ty Majeski fined for voting in US election

Championship contender Ty Majeski was fined $12,500 for missing media obligations to vote in the election in his home state of Wisconsin.

According to Majeski he spoke with team Thorsport Racing, where they agreed he could cast his ballot in person on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old revealed that he had never filled out an absentee ballot, and that he would appeal the decision.

"I felt like I needed to do my duty as a U.S. citizen to vote. My team owners and I, we all made the decision to exercise that right," he said to the Associated Press.

"This has never happened before. Election Day, everyone knew it was Election Day for a long time. It's unfortunate circumstances for everybody."

"I wanted to make sure my vote was counted."

READ MORE: Dale Earnhardt Jr. calls for driver SUSPENSIONS after Martinsville controversy

Related

NASCAR Donald Trump
Hamlin slams NASCAR playoffs system in BRUTAL Logano rant
NASCAR News

Hamlin slams NASCAR playoffs system in BRUTAL Logano rant

  • 1 uur geleden
Logano claims 'NOTHING HAPPENED' over controversial NASCAR penalties
NASCAR News

Logano claims 'NOTHING HAPPENED' over controversial NASCAR penalties

  • Yesterday 19:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Top F1 stars challenge FIA in HUGE collective statement

  • Just now
NASCAR News

Hamlin slams NASCAR playoffs system in BRUTAL Logano rant

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Williams issue STRONG statement on losing driver to Red Bull

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Off the Track

FIA president in SURPRISE Trump election statement

  • 3 uur geleden
Red Bull

Red Bull demand FIA INVESTIGATION into rival team

  • Yesterday 20:00
NASCAR News

Logano claims 'NOTHING HAPPENED' over controversial NASCAR penalties

  • Yesterday 19:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x