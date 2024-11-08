NASCAR star DEFIANT after 'unprecedented' US election penalty

A NASCAR star has delivered a defiant response to the sport after receiving an ‘unprecedented’ US election penalty.

The US electorate headed to the polls this week to cast their vote for the 47th president of the United States, and Donald Trump was re-elected to the White House.

The US election has swept its way through every avenue of life, including sports and culture from SNL appearances to NASCAR.

However, the NASCAR Truck Series has had to deal with an unintended consequence of the election, as they issued a star a shocking penalty.

Ty Majeski fined for voting in US election

Championship contender Ty Majeski was fined $12,500 for missing media obligations to vote in the election in his home state of Wisconsin.

According to Majeski he spoke with team Thorsport Racing, where they agreed he could cast his ballot in person on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old revealed that he had never filled out an absentee ballot, and that he would appeal the decision.

"I felt like I needed to do my duty as a U.S. citizen to vote. My team owners and I, we all made the decision to exercise that right," he said to the Associated Press.

"This has never happened before. Election Day, everyone knew it was Election Day for a long time. It's unfortunate circumstances for everybody."

"I wanted to make sure my vote was counted."

