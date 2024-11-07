23XI Racing announce penalty appeal DECISION
23XI Racing have announced a decision regarding whether they will appeal their penalty from the Xfinity 500.
Last weekend’s race in Martinsville produced major controversy after allegations of race manipulation were aimed at Chevrolet.
William Byron was aided by Chevrolet drivers Austin Dillon and Ross Chastain, who raced side-by-side behind Byron to ensure he maintained position and progressed to the finale.
However, suspicions were heightened following radio transmissions that indicated there was a plan to help Byron maintain position.
Why were Chevrolet and 23XI Racing drivers penalised?
In response to these alleged race manipulations, NASCAR announced huge penalties for the teams involved.
The crew chief, spotter, and one team executive from the three teams of Chastain, Dillon and Bubba Wallace have all been suspended ahead of this week’s finale at Phoenix Raceway.
Furthermore, each team and driver has been docked 50 points and fined $100,000, but there will be no change to the final four competing for the title with Byron, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick all in with a chance.
It was originally believed that the teams intended to appeal the decision, however 23XI Racing have released a statement and have decided not to take the matter any further.
“After internal deliberations, 23XI has decided not to appeal NASCAR’s decision to penalize the No. 23 team,” their team statement read.
“We disagree with the penalty ruling and strongly believe we did not break any rules at Martinsville.
“It is our conclusion that it is in our best interests, and those of our team members, partners, and fans, to fully devote our personnel and resources this week toward the championship and not an appeal.”
