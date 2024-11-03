NASCAR Race Today: Martinsville 500 start times, schedule and how to watch live

The NASCAR circus has moved on to Virginia this week, with drivers taking to the track at the Martinsville Speedway for the final chance to secure a spot in the Championship 4, although there's a non-playoff driver starting from pole position.

Martin Truex Jr. set a blistering pace on Saturday to start the race from the front of the field, with playoff contenders Chase Elliott and William Byron right behind him.

A dramatic last-lap comeback from Tyler Reddick last weekend put him into the Phoenix shootout alongside Vegas winner Joey Logano, leaving neither of them desperate for a win this weekend.

Meanwhile, Christopher Bell and William Byron are currently the two drivers above the cut line by 29 and seven points respectively, with Kyle Larson (-7), Denny Hamlin (-18), Ryan Blaney (-38) and Chase Elliott (-43) all in desperate need of a good result – or specifically a win, in the case of the last three – to make it to Arizona with a shot at the title.

With that said, we've got all the details regarding the Cup Series race below, including start times and broadcast details.

Tyler Reddick won last time out

Martinsville Xfinity 500 Race start times

The all-important race kicks off today (Sunday, November 2 2024) at 2pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 2pm on Sunday

Central Time (CDT): 1pm on Sunday

Pacific Time (PDT): 11am on Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 7pm on Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 8pm on Sunday



How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States:NBC Sports

Radio coverage is also available from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



