Busch makes SENSATIONAL NASCAR lawsuit revelation
Kyle Busch has made a sensational revelation about his involvement in the lawsuit against NASCAR.
23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports filed a lawsuit against NASCAR in early October, and claimed the series had violated antitrust law by controlling the market where premier stock-car racing teams can compete.
For example, NASCAR owns a majority of tracks where the series competes, and teams must purchase parts for their cars from NASCAR-approved suppliers.
Therefore, both 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports refused to sign the 2025 charter agreement, the system which guarantees entry to each race and, therefore, a portion of the purse, due to these 'anti-competitive' practices.
Kyle Busch reveals he catalyzed NASCAR lawsuit
Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch has addressed the ongoing lawsuit, and has claimed he played a major role in starting the charter agreement disputes.
"I was sort of the catalyst to this process of what's going on in the charter agreements,” he said to Front Office Sports.
“When I was with Joe Gibbs Racing, we lost our main sponsor M&M's as they pulled out of the sport, and I was left without a job because we couldn't find a replacement sponsor."
"Other sports are healthy. They're a lot healthier than ours. NASCAR is a great family sport, and we have these opportunities of supporting one another at a lot of times and through a lot of good and a lot of bad. But as most families do, sometimes they fight."
