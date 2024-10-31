close global

NASCAR announce driver PUNISHMENT after hospitalizing rival

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series star Conner Jones has been punished after hospitalizing his rival Matt Mills during a race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Jones was fighting for 17th place when he entered Turn 3 and drove into the back of Mills for an attempted bump-and-run.

READ MORE: Busch team hint at NASCAR CONSPIRACY after Homestead incidents

However, Jones’ frustration had an unintended consequence, with Mills’ truck snapping to the right and slamming against the wall where it subsequently burst into flames.

Mills managed to climb out of the wreckage, but as a result of the frightening incident spent two nights in a local hospital due to smoke inhalation.

Connor Jones (No.66) has been suspended from the series

Connor Jones suspended after Matt Mills wreck

NASCAR have since revealed their verdict over the incident, and have suspended Jones for the upcoming race at Martinsville, after he received a two-lap penalty during the race.

ThorSport will replace the teenager with 2016 Truck Series champion, and former driver Johnny Sauter for the race this weekend.

Speaking after the race at Homestead, Jones expressed his regret and apologized for the incident with Mills.

READ MORE: Legendary NASCAR track to host HISTORIC MLB game

"I underestimated the impact my actions would have on Matt, and I deeply regret the consequences that followed,” Jones said in a statement.

“I would like to extend my sincerest apologies to Matt, Niece Motorsports, NASCAR, and my entire ThorSport Racing team for my unsportsmanlike behavior."

Mills has been cleared to race at Martinsville this weekend, after being released from hospital on Monday and received a series of well wishes from fans.

READ MORE: NASCAR, IndyCar, or retirement? Ricciardo on racing future as F1 EXIT made official

