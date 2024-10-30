NASCAR star and team announce INCREDIBLE hurricane relief campaign

NASCAR star Joey Logano and Team Penske have announced a huge Hurricane Helene relief effort.

On-track, Logano is currently competing in the Cup Series playoffs and has qualified for the championship four in Phoenix next month.

However, off the track, Logano's focus has been on serving the community.

Joey Logano drives the #22 car for Team Penske

Logano and Penske Hurricane Helene relief

Logano announced the relief in collaboration with Team Penske and Shell USA, with the aim of the program to support the areas affected by Hurricane Helene - which hit five states last month.

From now, right until the checkered flag in Phoenix next month, donations can be made through a donations page, with all donations up to $100,000 set to be matched by Shell USA, the Joey Logano Foundation, and another Team Penske legacy partner, PPG.

The proceeds from the relief will benefit four charitable organizations - Crossnore Communities for Children, Speedway Children’s Charities’ Bristol (TN) Chapter, Least of These, and the Children’s Hope Alliance.

Joey Logano at Bristol Motor Speedway

In the press release announcing the deal, Logano said: "Any time something happens this close to home, it hits a little differently,”

“We are going to invest in those communities and so many people right now are willing to help – which is incredible to see that support. We want to help where it’s going to matter the most and put together a long-term plan for not just this moment, but looking months and years down the road. How do we help support the families that are still going to be there?

"The Joey Logano Foundation has stayed true to its long-term vision to help those that need a helping hand, and we’re extremely grateful to have the support of partners like Shell and Team Penske who have aided in bringing this program to life over the last few weeks.”

