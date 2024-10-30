NASCAR star reveals shock Jordan TRASH TALK

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace has revealed that team owner and his boss Michael Jordan often trash-talks him.

Wallace currently races the #23 car in the Cup Series for 23XI Racing - the team that Jordan co-founded and co-owns alongside another NASCAR star, Denny Hamlin.

READ MORE: Michael Jordan team SUE NASCAR after 'very serious threat'

The six-time NBA legend can often be seen at the track supporting both Wallace and his team-mate Tyler Reddick, most recently last time out at Homestead-Miami where Reddick's victory in the #45 car qualified him for the championship four.

Now, Wallace - who did not qualify for the playoffs this year - has offered an insight into what it is like to have such an iconic boss.

READ MORE: Childress makes DAMNING revelation after Jordan and Hamlin file NASCAR lawsuit

Bubba Wallace races for 23XI Racing

Bubba Wallace reveals Michael Jordan trash talk

In an interview discussing what Jordan is like, Wallace revealed that you need a thick skin if you want to drive for 23XI.

"He’s competitive," Wallace said on Jordan to Fox News.

"He’s a lot of fun, he’s a guy that you can take jabs at, and he’ll dish it right back, so you have to have thick skin.

"That’s how I was brought up and raised, and trash talk is half the game, and he’s probably one of the best to do it."

Michael Jordan co-owns 23XI Racing

Jordan does have a softer side, however.

Wallace and his partner Amanda recently had their first child - a son named Becks - and the NASCAR driver has revealed that Jordan has been asking about his welfare since the birth in the September.

"He just keeps asking if I’m getting enough sleep," Wallace explained.

"Surprisingly enough, we are getting sleep. Becks sleeps pretty good, most nights."

READ MORE: Hamlin lays out AMBITIOUS NASCAR playoff plan despite Las Vegas struggle

Related