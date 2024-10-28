NASCAR driver breaks silence after INTENTIONAL wreck hospitalizes rival

NASCAR Truck Series driver Conner Jones has revealed regret and apologized after an intentional wreck left one of his rivals hospitalized.

The Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami took place on Saturday, with Jones and fellow driver Matt Mills involved in some aggressive racing whilst battling way down the order.

Jones did not take kindly to Mills' aggression, though, deciding to get his own back, putting his #66 car right into the back of Mills' #42.

This contact sent Mills spinning sideways and flying into the barrier, as a result of which his car quickly caught fire.

Jones regret after hospitalizing rival

Although Mills was able to get out of the car unaided, his team - Niece Motorsports - quickly issued a statement confirming that he had been taken to a local hospital for further observation after the crash.

Then, hours later, Niece revealed an update, announcing that Mills was set to remain hospitalized overnight.

Unfortunately, the latest update came on Sunday evening, with the team confirming that Mills was once again set for a night in the hospital.

"Matt Mills will again remain overnight at a local hospital for observation," the team statement confirmed. "Doctors continue to monitor Mills' oxygen levels due to smoke inhalation.

"Mills, driver of the No.42 for Niece Motorsports was transported on Saturday, October 26 and held for overnight observation after an incident in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

"Matt and team are thankful for the track safety crews, NASCAR medical team, and all hospital staff for the continued care."

As a result of his actions, Jones was held for two laps due to reckless driving and declined to speak to the media after the race.

Since then, however, he has released a statement, expressing regret over his actions.

"I have not yet had the chance to personally apologize to Matt for the incident that took place during today's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but I intend to do so," Jones said in a statement released on social media.

"Matt and I have encountered several on-track incidents this season, and I let my frustration get the best of me. I underestimated the impact my actions would have on Matt, and I deeply regret the consequences that followed.

"I would like to extend my sincerest apologies to Matt, Niece Motorsports, NASCAR, and my entire ThorSport Racing team for my unsportsmanlike behavior.

"My thoughts are with Matt, during this time after hearing that he has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation following the contact on the racetrack."

