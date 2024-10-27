close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Homestead-Miami Speedway start order as playoff battle heats up

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Homestead-Miami Speedway start order as playoff battle heats up

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Homestead-Miami Speedway start order as playoff battle heats up

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Homestead-Miami Speedway start order as playoff battle heats up

Tyler Reddick boosted his hopes of qualification for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff final four on Saturday with a dominant pole position at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

A big wreck early in Stage 2 of last Sunday's South Point 400 meant that the 23XI Racing driver left Las Vegas with minimal points, but a win this weekend would automatically qualify him for the Phoenix shootout.

READ MORE: Dillon hits out at NASCAR rival after Las Vegas WRECK

Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell qualified second and third, reflecting their status as the two drivers currently ahead of their playoff rivals on points heading into the last weeks of the 2024 season.

Denny Hamlin, the driver currently on the bubble, follows them in fourth as the fight for the final three places in the championship battle in Arizona hots up, with Chase Elliott seventh. However, things look less rosy for Ryan Blaney (20th) and William Byron (25th).

NASCAR HEADLINES: Reddick and 23XI avoid elimination with DRAMATIC comeback

Official NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 start order

1. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota
2. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
6. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota
9. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
10. Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
11. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
13. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
14. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
17. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
18. Brad Keselowski, #6 RFK Racing Ford
19. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
20. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford
21. Chris Buescher, #17 RFK Racing Ford
22. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
23. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
24. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
25. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
26. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford
27. Kaz Grala, #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
28. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
29. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
30. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
31. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
32. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford
33. Corey LaJoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
34. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
35. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
36. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford
37. JJ Yeley, #44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
38. Chad Finchum, #66 MBM Motorsports Ford

READ MORE: Hamlin lays out AMBITIOUS NASCAR playoff plan despite Las Vegas struggle

Related

NASCAR Cup Series Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Las Vegas
NASCAR Qualifying Today: Straight Talk Wireless 400 start times, schedule and how to watch live
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Straight Talk Wireless 400 start times, schedule and how to watch live

  • Yesterday 05:00
NASCAR CRUSHES F1 despite US Grand Prix drama
NASCAR

NASCAR CRUSHES F1 despite US Grand Prix drama

  • Yesterday 04:00

Latest News

Mexican Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Mexican GP Qualifying Results: Title race takes EXCITING twist with shock pole

  • Today 00:30
Straight Talk Wireless 400

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Homestead-Miami Speedway start order as playoff battle heats up

  • 1 uur geleden
Mexican Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Title battle FLIPS in huge Mexican GP session

  • Yesterday 20:52
Latest F1 News

FIA announce UPDATE on Verstappen penalty argument

  • Yesterday 19:00
Mexican Grand Prix

FIA issue REMARKABLE grid drop at Mexican GP

  • Yesterday 18:00
Latest F1 News

Team reveal AMAZING special edition Mexican Grand Prix paint job

  • Yesterday 17:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x