NASCAR Qualifying Results: Homestead-Miami Speedway start order as playoff battle heats up

Tyler Reddick boosted his hopes of qualification for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff final four on Saturday with a dominant pole position at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

A big wreck early in Stage 2 of last Sunday's South Point 400 meant that the 23XI Racing driver left Las Vegas with minimal points, but a win this weekend would automatically qualify him for the Phoenix shootout.

READ MORE: Dillon hits out at NASCAR rival after Las Vegas WRECK

Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell qualified second and third, reflecting their status as the two drivers currently ahead of their playoff rivals on points heading into the last weeks of the 2024 season.

Denny Hamlin, the driver currently on the bubble, follows them in fourth as the fight for the final three places in the championship battle in Arizona hots up, with Chase Elliott seventh. However, things look less rosy for Ryan Blaney (20th) and William Byron (25th).

NASCAR HEADLINES: Reddick and 23XI avoid elimination with DRAMATIC comeback

Official NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 start order

1. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota

2. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

6. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota

9. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

10. Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

11. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

13. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

14. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

16. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

17. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

18. Brad Keselowski, #6 RFK Racing Ford

19. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

20. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford

21. Chris Buescher, #17 RFK Racing Ford

22. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

23. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

24. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

25. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

26. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford

27. Kaz Grala, #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

28. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

29. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

30. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

31. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

32. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford

33. Corey LaJoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

34. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

35. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

36. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford

37. JJ Yeley, #44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

38. Chad Finchum, #66 MBM Motorsports Ford



READ MORE: Hamlin lays out AMBITIOUS NASCAR playoff plan despite Las Vegas struggle

Related