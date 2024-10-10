Harvick slams NASCAR in X-RATED rant
Harvick slams NASCAR in X-RATED rant
NASCAR star Kevin Harvick has slammed the series in an x-rated rant after their handling of a huge crash at Talladega Superspeedway.
Last weekend’s YellaWood 500 saw a historic 28-car crash, setting the record for the most number of cars involved in a wreck.
READ MORE: NASCAR star reveals HUGE perk of driving for Jordan-owned team
However, the incident has prompted some to call NASCAR’s Damage Vehicle Policy (DVP) into question, including current driver Kevin Harvick.
The DVP was implemented to determine which cars can remain in a race after a wreck, with Harvick calling out the inconsistent application of these rules.
Kevin Harvick brands Talladega wreck a ‘s***show’
"I have a lot of information, but I don't think I need to go too far because it was a complete sh**show,” he said on his podcast, Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour.
"Well sh*t, we've wrecked enough cars that if we don't pull all 28 or 25 or how many cars are sitting in the infield, hell I don't even know if we can have a race.
"So, you know what, let's tow this one back, let's tow that one back, let's leave this one here, like whose decision is it?
“Now we're going to tow completely destroyed race cars and we're going to tow some back that are really wrecked - 9, 14 - we're going to tow those cars back to the pit stall."
READ MORE: NASCAR star set for SWITCH to alternative racing series
28 cars were involved in the Big One at Talladega on Sunday.— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 7, 2024
It's the LARGEST CRASH in NASCAR Cup Series history. 😳 pic.twitter.com/flqENxI9vk
"Let's just say those cars didn't get going again, they missed the DVP (Damage Vehicle Policy) clock. So now they've crossed these loops and things different than the cars that were in this wreck.
"Now we are affecting points from all different kinds because you decided to tow this one not that one, this one went that way and that one went this way. ...Just by the decisions NASCAR made, we could completely screw up the whole point system in a way this all worked out because of who they decided to tow and who they didn't decide to tow.
“So now we've got a mess on our hands with the whole DVP thing and who gets towed back. Just tow them all back to the pit stall, please. Let the team determine who's going to do what."
READ MORE: Update emerges on NASCAR star's dad after Busch BRAWL
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo emerges as SURPRISE target for 2025 OFFER
- 37 minutes ago
Harvick slams NASCAR in X-RATED rant
- 2 uur geleden
Jordan revealed as secret owner of $2 MILLION DOLLAR car
- Yesterday 20:00
2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte: Bank of America Roval 400 start times, schedule and TV channels
- Yesterday 18:00
Hamilton confesses LOVE for US snack
- Yesterday 17:00
Hamilton set for HISTORIC Met Gala role
- Yesterday 03:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec