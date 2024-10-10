Harvick slams NASCAR in X-RATED rant

NASCAR star Kevin Harvick has slammed the series in an x-rated rant after their handling of a huge crash at Talladega Superspeedway.

Last weekend’s YellaWood 500 saw a historic 28-car crash, setting the record for the most number of cars involved in a wreck.

However, the incident has prompted some to call NASCAR’s Damage Vehicle Policy (DVP) into question, including current driver Kevin Harvick.

The DVP was implemented to determine which cars can remain in a race after a wreck, with Harvick calling out the inconsistent application of these rules.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr was victorious at Talladega

Kevin Harvick brands Talladega wreck a ‘s***show’

"I have a lot of information, but I don't think I need to go too far because it was a complete sh**show,” he said on his podcast, Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour.

"Well sh*t, we've wrecked enough cars that if we don't pull all 28 or 25 or how many cars are sitting in the infield, hell I don't even know if we can have a race.

"So, you know what, let's tow this one back, let's tow that one back, let's leave this one here, like whose decision is it?

“Now we're going to tow completely destroyed race cars and we're going to tow some back that are really wrecked - 9, 14 - we're going to tow those cars back to the pit stall."

28 cars were involved in the Big One at Talladega on Sunday.



It's the LARGEST CRASH in NASCAR Cup Series history. 😳 pic.twitter.com/flqENxI9vk — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 7, 2024

"Let's just say those cars didn't get going again, they missed the DVP (Damage Vehicle Policy) clock. So now they've crossed these loops and things different than the cars that were in this wreck.

"Now we are affecting points from all different kinds because you decided to tow this one not that one, this one went that way and that one went this way. ...Just by the decisions NASCAR made, we could completely screw up the whole point system in a way this all worked out because of who they decided to tow and who they didn't decide to tow.

“So now we've got a mess on our hands with the whole DVP thing and who gets towed back. Just tow them all back to the pit stall, please. Let the team determine who's going to do what."

