NASCAR Race Today at Talladega Superspeedway: YellaWood 500 start times and how to watch live

NASCAR hits the iconic Talladega Superspeedway today (Sunday, October 6th) for the YellaWood 500.

Ross Chastain was victorious last time out in Kansas City, as Kyle Busch extended his winless NASCAR streak.

The 12 remaining playoff stars will all be looking to secure a crucial win that keeps them in the fight for the Cup, as the next round approaches.

Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe, and Austin Cindric all sit below the cut-off line, with pressure mounting at Talladega to remain in the playoffs.

Ross Chastain won last time out in Kansas

NASCAR Talladega Superspeedway: YellaWood 500 start times

The 188-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, October 6th, 2024) at 2pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 2pm Sunday
Central Time (CDT): 1pm Sunday
Pacific Time (PDT): 11am Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 7pm Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 8pm Sunday

NBC will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC
United Kingdom:Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International

NASCAR Kyle Busch Hollywood Casino 400 Ross Chastain Talladega Superspeedway
F1 Standings

