NASCAR Race Today at Talladega Superspeedway: YellaWood 500 start times and how to watch live

NASCAR hits the iconic Talladega Superspeedway today (Sunday, October 6th) for the YellaWood 500.

Ross Chastain was victorious last time out in Kansas City, as Kyle Busch extended his winless NASCAR streak.

The 12 remaining playoff stars will all be looking to secure a crucial win that keeps them in the fight for the Cup, as the next round approaches.

Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe, and Austin Cindric all sit below the cut-off line, with pressure mounting at Talladega to remain in the playoffs.

NASCAR Talladega Superspeedway: YellaWood 500 start times

The 188-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, October 6th, 2024) at 2pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 2pm Sunday

Central Time (CDT): 1pm Sunday

Pacific Time (PDT): 11am Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 7pm Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 8pm Sunday



NBC will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC

United Kingdom:Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International

