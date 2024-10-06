NASCAR Race Today at Talladega Superspeedway: YellaWood 500 start times and how to watch live
NASCAR Race Today at Talladega Superspeedway: YellaWood 500 start times and how to watch live
NASCAR hits the iconic Talladega Superspeedway today (Sunday, October 6th) for the YellaWood 500.
Ross Chastain was victorious last time out in Kansas City, as Kyle Busch extended his winless NASCAR streak.
NASCAR RESULTS: Hollywood Casino 400 start order as star continues DOMINANCE at Kansas Speedway
READ MORE: NASCAR team announce UNEXPECTED driver signing for 2025
The 12 remaining playoff stars will all be looking to secure a crucial win that keeps them in the fight for the Cup, as the next round approaches.
Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe, and Austin Cindric all sit below the cut-off line, with pressure mounting at Talladega to remain in the playoffs.
READ MORE: Patrick vows to get LOUDER as racing star delivers 'PROUD AMERICAN' speech at pro-Trump event
NASCAR Talladega Superspeedway: YellaWood 500 start times
The 188-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, October 6th, 2024) at 2pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:
Eastern Time (EDT): 2pm Sunday
Central Time (CDT): 1pm Sunday
Pacific Time (PDT): 11am Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 7pm Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 8pm Sunday
NBC will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
READ MORE: Michael Jordan team SUE NASCAR after 'very serious threat'
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC
United Kingdom:Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
READ MORE: Ricciardo 'OFFER' revealed as NASCAR talk addressed
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Horner confirms PENALTY for Red Bull star at US GP
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Race Today at Talladega Superspeedway: YellaWood 500 start times and how to watch live
- 2 uur geleden
Andretti F1 chances BOOSTED following major change
- Today 05:00
Danica Patrick outlines US election voting intentions
- Today 04:00
Hamlin hits out at CENSORSHIP over NASCAR lawsuit
- Today 02:00
Wolff announces Verstappen Mercedes UPDATE amid Red Bull exit rumours
- Today 01:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec