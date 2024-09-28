NASCAR Qualifying Today: Hollywood Casino 400 start times, schedule and how to watch live
The NASCAR Cup Series arrives at Kansas Speedway today (Saturday, September 28) for the 2024 Hollywood Casino 400 qualifying.
Kyle Larson was the driver who emerged victorious last time out at Bristol Motor Speedway, taking a dominant victory in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
Christopher Bell, currently second in the drivers' standings, only managed to finish fifth in Bristol, leaving the #20 driver with some catching up to do this weekend.
Tyler Reddick, William Byron, and Ryan Blaney round out the top five in the playoff standings as the series heads for Kansas City this weekend.
Hollywood Casino 400 qualifying start times
The all-important qualifying kicks off today (Saturday, September 28, 2024) at 1:45pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone:
Eastern Time (EDT): 1:45pm on Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 12:45pm on Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 10:45am on Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 6:45pm on Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 7:45pm on Saturday
USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio..
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States:NBC
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
