NASCAR Qualifying Today: Hollywood Casino 400 start times, schedule and how to watch live

The NASCAR Cup Series arrives at Kansas Speedway today (Saturday, September 28) for the 2024 Hollywood Casino 400 qualifying.

Kyle Larson was the driver who emerged victorious last time out at Bristol Motor Speedway, taking a dominant victory in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

Christopher Bell, currently second in the drivers' standings, only managed to finish fifth in Bristol, leaving the #20 driver with some catching up to do this weekend.

Tyler Reddick, William Byron, and Ryan Blaney round out the top five in the playoff standings as the series heads for Kansas City this weekend.

Hollywood Casino 400 qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying kicks off today (Saturday, September 28, 2024) at 1:45pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 1:45pm on Saturday

Central Time (CDT): 12:45pm on Saturday

Pacific Time (PDT): 10:45am on Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 6:45pm on Saturday

Central European Time (CEST): 7:45pm on Saturday



USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio..

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States:NBC

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



