Larson explains huge NASCAR wreck after disastrous playoff start in Atlanta

NASCAR star Kyle Larson was left frustrated after a disastrous opening to his Cup Series playoff campaign saw him involved in a huge wreck at the Quaker State 400.

With the playoffs getting underway in Atlanta on Sunday, Larson had added motivation heading into the post-season after missing out on the regular season championship by just a single point to Tyler Reddick.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver's weekend got off to a decent start on Saturday, qualifying sixth for the race and putting his #5 Chevrolet well in contention to challenge for the win on Sunday.

However, things in the race transpired very differently, with Larson ultimately finishing 39th after a huge wreck.

Kyle Larson certainly was not all smiles in Atlanta on Sunday

Kyle Larson explains NASCAR wreck

After the incident, both Larson and Chase Briscoe, who got caught up in the wreck, were taken to the care center and later released.

Speaking afterward, Larson explained what had happened from his perspective, with his words suggesting he was somewhat surprised by the whole thing.

"It just happened really fast," Larson reflected. "Hard tire, hard surface, just got away from me,"

"That was super weird,” Larson concluded.

One more look at what happened to @KyleLarsonRacin as well as @ChaseBriscoe_14 who was also involved in this accident. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/TLqWwGrNMv — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 8, 2024

Briscoe, too, explained to the media how things unfolded from his perspective.

"Saw the 5 [Larson] kind of just sitting there," he explained. "I was trying to slow down, trying to get left, and as I was trying to slow down and turn left, kind of inching my way closer and closer to the yellow line."

"Just couldn't get low quick enough and KO'ed him. Unfortunate, for sure.

"Now it puts us in a must-win situation - was in a must-win situation last week too."

With both drivers in the playoffs, they will both be hoping for incident-free races and much better results next time out at Watkins Glen.

Larson currently sits 10th in the play-off standings after Atlanta, just above the Round of 12 bubble, whilst Briscoe sits 14th with some serious work to do.

