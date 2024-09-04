NASCAR team announce driver RETURN for 2025

NASCAR Xfinity team Joe Gibbs Racing have announced that Brandon Jones will be returning to the team for 2025 on a multi-year deal.

The 27-year-old competed with the team and Toyota Racing from 2018 to 2022 before deciding to leave the team for JR Motorsports.

During his time at JGR Jones won five races, which contrasts severely with his career at JR Motorsports.

Jones has not achieved a race win in the past two years, and will miss the playoffs for the second year in a row if he does not produce a victory in the next three races.

Whilst Jones’ car number has not been revealed for 2025 the team, team owner Joe Gibbs has expressed his excitement at their former driver’s return.

“We’re thrilled to have Brandon return to Joe Gibbs Racing next season,” he said.

“He has a proven history of success with us and is someone that we know will be in the championship hunt each year.

“His veteran leadership will also be a tremendous asset to our program.”

Jones also remained optimistic about his chances when he re-joins JGR next season, describing his time with the team as the ‘most rewarding of his career’.

“I’m beyond excited to be returning to Joe Gibbs Racing and rejoining the Toyota Racing family,” Jones said.

“My time with JGR was some of the most rewarding of my career, and I’m eager to build on that success as we chase more wins and a championship together.

"I’m ready to hit the ground running and make the most of this incredible opportunity.”

