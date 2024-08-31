NASCAR Qualifying Today: Cook Out Southern 500 start times, schedule and how to watch live

The NASCAR Cup Series hits Darlington Raceway today (Saturday, August 31) for the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 qualifying.

The stage is set for a dramatic conclusion to the NASCAR regular season at Darlington, where the race will determine the final playoff contenders.

With just three playoff spots left, the pressure is mounting on a host of drivers who desperately need a win to secure their place in the postseason, with the remaining spots decided on points.

Cook Out Southern 500 qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying kicks off today (Saturday, August 31, 2024) at 1:20pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 1:20pm Saturday

Central Time (CDT): 12:20pm Saturday

Pacific Time (PDT): 10:20am Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 6:20pm Saturday

Central European Time (CEST): 7:20pm Saturday



NBC Sports and USA Network will broadcast the qualifying with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1 (depending on race)

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



