Hamlin calls out 'trigger happy' NASCAR stewards
Denny Hamlin has called out the stewards in NASCAR describing them as ‘trigger happy’ whilst discussing the safety of the Next-Gen cars.
During the NASCAR Series race in Michigan Corey LaJoie lost control of his No.7 car and was flipped upside down, with the 32-year-old unharmed from the accident.
This incident has raised the debate over whether the Next-Gen cars are safe, with many drivers unhappy with the design philosophy.
However, JGR driver Denny Hamlin defended the cars, claiming that the flips had not resulted in serious injuries.
Denny Hamlin questions NASCAR stewards use of late cautions
An additional consequence to incidents in NASCAR is races going into overtime, including the race in Michigan.
Following Ross Chastain’s collision with the wall on lap 186, NASCAR threw out a caution and forced the second overtime restart.
Overtime restarts have been labelled as an attempt to create artificial tension, with drivers, including Hamlin, unhappy about their overuse from the stewards.
“I just think that listen, he [Chastain] hit the wall there's no question about that,” Hamlin said on the Actions Detrimental podcast.
“I don't know think he went below a 100 miles an hour, like he kept going at a decent rate of speed. Did it warrant a caution?
“No, has it been a caution in other circumstances? Yes, so it's just one of those 50/50 calls and they chose to do it.
“My only question is it seems like they are starting that getting quick on that trigger finger again.”
