Insane AIRBORNE wreck catches 14 cars in huge NASCAR crash

NASCAR saw a terrifying pile-up on Saturday night after Michael McDowell's #34 Ford went airborne after contact, catching 14 cars and causing several crashes.

There were just eight laps remaining of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway when McDowell, who was leading at that stage, was touched from behind by the #2 car of Austin Cindric as he tried to cut to the inside.

What ensued was utter chaos, with the #34 car momentarily taking to the air, with 14 cars struck and almost the entire field affected by the incident.

Naturally, a caution was immediately called, but to make matters worse, McDowell's car caught fire whilst parked on the inside of the circuit.

READ MORE: NASCAR star set for SWITCH to alternative racing series

Huge crashes in Daytona

Unfortunately, McDowell's crash was not the only one to take place at Daytona, nor was it the only car to take to the air.

Just a matter of laps after the incident involving the #34 car, Josh Berry's #4 Ford also did so, fully flipping onto its roof in an incident similar to Corey LaJoie last weekend in Michigan.

Harrison Burton won the Coke Zero Sugar 400

This happened despite NASCAR mandating an extra shark fin on cars ahead of this weekend in order to try and minimize the possibility of flips.

The race was eventually won by Harrison Burton in the #21 Ford, securing his first Cup Series victory and his team's first in a decade.

READ MORE: NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 results: Dramatic late pass denies Busch HISTORIC win

