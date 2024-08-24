close global

Busch issues CONFIDENT claim ahead of Daytona race despite 'tough' run

Kyle Busch has his eyes firmly set on a victory at Daytona on Saturday night as NASCAR hits Florida for the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Busch is winless so far in 2024, meaning his place in the Cup Series playoffs is not yet secure.

READ MORE: Daytona 500 legend SLAMS NASCAR over officiating

The #8 Chevrolet driver's woes go back even further than 2024, too, with Busch having not tasted victory in his last 45 races.

If the former NASCAR champion were to miss the playoffs this season, it would be the first time he has done so since 2012. At this time, multiple places in the playoffs remain up for grabs, however, available via either a race victory or the regular season standings.

READ MORE: Larson told he would 'CRY' in response to Verstappen brag

NASCAR races at Daytona International Speedway this Saturday

Kyle Busch eyeing victory in Daytona

This weekend, though, Busch feels as though he has the car to give him a good chance of securing his spot in the post-season for a 12th consecutive season.

“We could legit win Daytona,” Busch confidently said Thursday during a Zoom call, ahead of qualifying in 11th on Friday.

Busch went on to touch on his poor current run of form, admitting that whilst he has suffered poor runs before, they have never been quite as bad as this.

“It’s tough because, when you have done as well as you’ve done and the success and the accolades and everything that you’ve had and you get run over, beat down, all that sort of stuff, it’s hard to get yourself back up again and to go back out there,” Busch added.

“But I’ve been down before, although probably never as long or as low as this has been.”

Busch continued with a damning line: “It seems like the harder I work … the worse we are at the racetrack.”

READ MORE: NASCAR drive revealed for F1 legend in STUNNING return

NASCAR Denny Hamlin Kyle Busch Daytona 500 Coke Zero Sugar 400
