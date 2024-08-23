Dillon appeal verdict CONFIRMED after unprecedented NASCAR penalty
The verdict on Austin Dillon's playoff appeal has been revealed, with the #3 driver unsuccessful in overturning NASCAR's decision to penalize him following the Cook Out 400.
Dillon won the race at Richmond on August 11th, which would usually have seen him qualify for the playoffs by taking one of the winner's spots.
However, given the controversial nature of his victory, which included wrecking two drivers in the closing stages of the race, NASCAR officials ruled in the aftermath of the race that whilst Dillon would keep his win, it would not count towards playoff eligibility in an unprecedented move.
Dillon was deemed to have violated Section 12.3.2.1.b of the NASCAR Rule Book, which states: “Race finishes must be unencumbered by violation(s) of the NASCAR Rules or other action(s) detrimental to stock car auto racing or NASCAR as determined in the sole discretion of NASCAR.”
Austin Dillon NASCAR playoff appeal verdict
Unfortunately for Dillon, however, The National Motorsports Appeals Panel has upheld NASCAR's penalty against the Richard Childress Racing star.
The panel offered the following explanation for their decision: “NASCAR represents elite motorsports and, as such, its drivers are expected to demonstrate exemplary conduct if its series’ championships are to be validated,"
"In this case, the ‘line’ was crossed.”
Disappointed with the outcome, Richard Childress Racing responded to the verdict by declaring that they plan to take the appeal one step further.
“Richard Childress Racing is disappointed in the results of today’s hearing in front of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel," the team wrote in a statement.
"We respect the NASCAR appeals process, but we do not believe that today’s outcome reflects the facts presented.
"We plan to appeal the decision to the Final Appeal Officer.”
