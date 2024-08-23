NASCAR Qualifying Today: Coke Zero Sugar 400 start times, schedule and how to watch live
The NASCAR Cup Series hits Daytona International Speedway today (Friday, August 23) for the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 qualifying.
As the playoffs draw near, drivers are battling for crucial points to secure the final spots in the postseason.
Following the FireKeepers Casino 400 last weekend, 12 drivers have locked in their spots for the postseason, with race winner Tyler Reddick already guaranteed his place thanks to his GEICO 500 victory back in April.
This means that at least three drivers will reach the playoffs courtesy of the regular season standings at present, with NASCAR having rejected Austin Dillon's playoff appeal earlier this week after his controversial win at Richmond.
Coke Zero Sugar 400 qualifying start times
The all-important qualifying kicks off today (Friday, August 23, 2024) at 5:05 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone:
Eastern Time (EDT): 5:05pm Friday
Central Time (CDT): 4:05pm Friday
Pacific Time (PDT): 2:05pm Friday
United Kingdom (BST): 10:05pm Friday
Central European Time (CEST): 11:05pm Friday
NBC Sports and USA Network will broadcast the qualifying with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1 (depending on race)
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
