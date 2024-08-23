The NASCAR Cup Series hits Daytona International Speedway today (Friday, August 23) for the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 qualifying.

As the playoffs draw near, drivers are battling for crucial points to secure the final spots in the postseason.

Following the FireKeepers Casino 400 last weekend, 12 drivers have locked in their spots for the postseason, with race winner Tyler Reddick already guaranteed his place thanks to his GEICO 500 victory back in April.

This means that at least three drivers will reach the playoffs courtesy of the regular season standings at present, with NASCAR having rejected Austin Dillon's playoff appeal earlier this week after his controversial win at Richmond.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying kicks off today (Friday, August 23, 2024) at 5:05 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 5:05pm Friday

Central Time (CDT): 4:05pm Friday

Pacific Time (PDT): 2:05pm Friday

United Kingdom (BST): 10:05pm Friday

Central European Time (CEST): 11:05pm Friday



NBC Sports and USA Network will broadcast the qualifying with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1 (depending on race)

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



