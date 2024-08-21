'Consensus' on Dillon's NASCAR playoff appeal revealed

A NASCAR insider has revealed the 'consensus' on Austin Dillon and the decision to appeal his eligibility for the Cup Series playoffs.

Dillon won the Cook Out 400 at Richmond on August 11th, which would usually have seen him qualify for the playoffs by taking one of the winner's berths.

However, given the nature of his victory, which included wrecking two drivers - Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin - in the closing stages of the race, NASCAR officials ruled in the aftermath of the race that whilst the driver would keep his win, it would not count towards playoff eligibility.

Dillon was deemed to have violated Section 12.3.2.1.b of the NASCAR Rule Book, which states: “Race finishes must be unencumbered by violation(s) of the NASCAR Rules or other action(s) detrimental to stock car auto racing or NASCAR as determined in the sole discretion of NASCAR.”

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin in September

NASCAR are set to decide on Dillon's appeal this week

Will Austin Dillon playoff decision be overturned?

Naturally, Dillon and his team have appealed the decision, with NASCAR set to make a ruling on Wednesday.

However, ahead of the ruling, NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi has revealed that the consensus is that the decision will be upheld.

“It’s gonna be fascinating,” Bianchi explained on The Teardown podcast.

AUSTIN DILLON TURNS JOEY LOGANO TO WIN AT RICHMOND! 👀 pic.twitter.com/R8FXVNrzAK — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) August 12, 2024

“Had this appeal been taking place a year and a half ago before NASCAR revamped the appeal process last spring after the Hendrick penalties and the Kaulig penalties, I think RCR going into this would probably be feeling they have a good chance.

"Since then though, it’s kind of gone NASCAR’s way. And I think that’s reading the room and talking to some folks. The consensus is that I would be surprised if this is overturned.”

If Dillon's appeal is rejected, there are still ways he can qualify for the Cup Series playoffs.

The #3 driver would have to win one of NASCAR's remaining regular season races, though, with just two to go in Florida and South Carolina.

