NASCAR Race Today at Michigan: FireKeepers Casino 400 start times and how to watch

NASCAR Cup Series makes a return to the Michigan International Speedway for today's FireKeepers Casino 400.

The 2-mile oval located in Brooklyn, Michigan is getting ready to host round 24 of the regular season. With only three races left until the playoffs, the tension is high as drivers battle for coveted spots in the postseason.

Last weekend's Cook Out 400 featured late drama and controversy, with Austin Dillon's provisional playoff spot revoked due to a penalty for causing a collision in the closing moments of the race.

At this point, 12 drivers are locked into the postseason grid, with the remaining four spots up for grabs.

With only three races left, there are three opportunities for drivers outside the 16-driver playoff grid to win their way in, with at least one spot to be awarded on points.

FireKeepers Casino 400 start times

The 200-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, August 18, 2024) at 2:30pm ET. Here's the race start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 2:30pm Sunday

Central Time (CDT): 1:30pm Sunday

Pacific Time (PDT): 11:30am Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 7:30pm Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 8:30pm Sunday



USA will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



