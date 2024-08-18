NASCAR Race Today at Michigan: FireKeepers Casino 400 start times and how to watch
NASCAR Race Today at Michigan: FireKeepers Casino 400 start times and how to watch
NASCAR Cup Series makes a return to the Michigan International Speedway for today's FireKeepers Casino 400.
The 2-mile oval located in Brooklyn, Michigan is getting ready to host round 24 of the regular season. With only three races left until the playoffs, the tension is high as drivers battle for coveted spots in the postseason.
READ MORE: Petty hits out at Richmond crash 'victim'
Last weekend's Cook Out 400 featured late drama and controversy, with Austin Dillon's provisional playoff spot revoked due to a penalty for causing a collision in the closing moments of the race.
At this point, 12 drivers are locked into the postseason grid, with the remaining four spots up for grabs.
With only three races left, there are three opportunities for drivers outside the 16-driver playoff grid to win their way in, with at least one spot to be awarded on points.
FireKeepers Casino 400 start times
The 200-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, August 18, 2024) at 2:30pm ET. Here's the race start times converted to your time zone:
Eastern Time (EDT): 2:30pm Sunday
Central Time (CDT): 1:30pm Sunday
Pacific Time (PDT): 11:30am Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 7:30pm Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 8:30pm Sunday
USA will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
READ MORE: NASCAR star suggests controversial win should be STRIPPED
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
READ MORE: Danica Patrick claims 'no liberals or Democrats in NASCAR'
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR weather forecast: Latest from Michigan after MAJOR rain disruptions
- 29 minutes ago
IndyCar star FLIPS OFF team-mate after Bommarito 500 controversy
- 44 minutes ago
NASCAR Race Today at Michigan: FireKeepers Casino 400 start times and how to watch
- 2 uur geleden
Ralf Schumacher’s ex-wife found out about star coming out via social media
- Today 05:00
Newey reveals car he'll work on after Red Bull exit
- Today 04:00
IndyCar St Louis 500 at Gateway Results: Star makes HISTORY after late red flag restart
- Today 03:20
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep