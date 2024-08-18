close global

NASCAR Race Today at Michigan: FireKeepers Casino 400 start times and how to watch

NASCAR Cup Series makes a return to the Michigan International Speedway for today's FireKeepers Casino 400.

The 2-mile oval located in Brooklyn, Michigan is getting ready to host round 24 of the regular season. With only three races left until the playoffs, the tension is high as drivers battle for coveted spots in the postseason.

READ MORE: Petty hits out at Richmond crash 'victim'

Last weekend's Cook Out 400 featured late drama and controversy, with Austin Dillon's provisional playoff spot revoked due to a penalty for causing a collision in the closing moments of the race.

At this point, 12 drivers are locked into the postseason grid, with the remaining four spots up for grabs.

With only three races left, there are three opportunities for drivers outside the 16-driver playoff grid to win their way in, with at least one spot to be awarded on points.

FireKeepers Casino 400 start times

The 200-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, August 18, 2024) at 2:30pm ET. Here's the race start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 2:30pm Sunday
Central Time (CDT): 1:30pm Sunday
Pacific Time (PDT): 11:30am Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 7:30pm Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 8:30pm Sunday

USA will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

READ MORE: NASCAR star suggests controversial win should be STRIPPED

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International

READ MORE: Danica Patrick claims 'no liberals or Democrats in NASCAR'

