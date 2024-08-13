Important NASCAR rule debuts in controversial Richmond race
Important NASCAR rule debuts in controversial Richmond race
The NASCAR Cup Series has seen a key change implemented, following an announcement from the sport.
Starting at last weekend's thrilling Cook Out 400 at Richmond, teams were subject to different rules regarding the general procedures for wet weather package usage on oval races.
NASCAR have been trying to think of different ways to solve the problem of races finishing on wet tires, after New Hampshire last month, where teams were forced to run the final 90 laps on wet weather tires, despite thinking the track was dry enough for slicks.
At Richmond, the race also finished in controversial circumstances but for different reasons, as two final lap incidents saw Austin Dillon claim his first NASCAR Cup Series victory for over two years, but teams were operating under a new rulebook.
NASCAR wet weather rule change
The updated language provided in NASCAR's rulebook allows teams to have more flexibility and autonomy over strategic decisions in wet weather conditions.
It means that teams have the option whether or not to pit at any time, and those who do not will gain track position over teams that do come down the pit road.
The change comes as part of NASCAR's attempt to change the usage of a wet weather package after it stops raining, to allow races to resume quicker after a major storm as seen in New Hampshire.
However, despite teams' protests at that particular race, NASCAR have not gone as far as allowing teams to make the decision to ditch their wet weather tires for slicks.
