close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Important NASCAR rule debuts in controversial Richmond race

Important NASCAR rule debuts in controversial Richmond race

Important NASCAR rule debuts in controversial Richmond race

Important NASCAR rule debuts in controversial Richmond race

The NASCAR Cup Series has seen a key change implemented, following an announcement from the sport.

Starting at last weekend's thrilling Cook Out 400 at Richmond, teams were subject to different rules regarding the general procedures for wet weather package usage on oval races.

READ MORE: NASCAR champion issues destiny verdict as IndyCar return teased

NASCAR have been trying to think of different ways to solve the problem of races finishing on wet tires, after New Hampshire last month, where teams were forced to run the final 90 laps on wet weather tires, despite thinking the track was dry enough for slicks.

At Richmond, the race also finished in controversial circumstances but for different reasons, as two final lap incidents saw Austin Dillon claim his first NASCAR Cup Series victory for over two years, but teams were operating under a new rulebook.

Austin Dillon claimed victory at Richmond

NASCAR wet weather rule change

The updated language provided in NASCAR's rulebook allows teams to have more flexibility and autonomy over strategic decisions in wet weather conditions.

It means that teams have the option whether or not to pit at any time, and those who do not will gain track position over teams that do come down the pit road.

The change comes as part of NASCAR's attempt to change the usage of a wet weather package after it stops raining, to allow races to resume quicker after a major storm as seen in New Hampshire.

However, despite teams' protests at that particular race, NASCAR have not gone as far as allowing teams to make the decision to ditch their wet weather tires for slicks.

READ MORE: NASCAR drive revealed for F1 legend in STUNNING return

Related

NASCAR Cup Series Richmond Cook Out 400 Austin Dillon
NASCAR star says rival has ‘ALWAYS SUCKED’ in X-rated rant
NASCAR News

NASCAR star says rival has ‘ALWAYS SUCKED’ in X-rated rant

  • Yesterday 18:00
Cook Out 400 at Richmond Results: Dillon causes DOUBLE last lap wreck in controversial win
NASCAR

Cook Out 400 at Richmond Results: Dillon causes DOUBLE last lap wreck in controversial win

  • Yesterday 15:00

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Former F1 star claims Hamilton in danger of being kept 'out of the loop' by Mercedes

  • 33 minutes ago
NASCAR

NASCAR VP refuses to rule out VACATING controversial win

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Mercedes chief opens up on '300 or 350 hours of talking' in therapy discussion

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR News

Important NASCAR rule debuts in controversial Richmond race

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 Superstars

Verstappen admits shutting down BRAIN for F1 media

  • Today 01:00
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo opens up on F1 exit speculation

  • Today 00:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x