NASCAR champion reveals the TOUGHEST on-track competitors
NASCAR champion reveals the TOUGHEST on-track competitors
Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney has revealed which of his on-track rivals are the toughest to race against.
Blaney scooped the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship last campaign and is currently in good shape to defend his crown in 2024.
READ MORE: Reason for NASCAR driver being REMOVED from seat revealed
So far, the no 12 Team Penske Ford driver has two race wins and seven top-five finishes this season, meaning his place in the Cup Series playoffs is already locked with four races remaining.
If he is to become a two-time Cup Series champion, Blaney will have to overcome several fierce competitors, including two he recently pinpointed as drivers that are tough to race against.
READ MORE: How the NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture looks heading into the Olympic break
Ryan Blaney reveals toughest NASCAR racers
In a recent interview with The Athletic, Blaney was quizzed on which driver he did not enjoy coming up against on track.
Blaney explained that it was not the case that he did not enjoy racing against any of his competitors, instead revealing who makes it really difficult for him out on track.
"Everyone has their tendencies when you’re racing them,” Blaney explained.
“You learn that when you run against these guys for a long time. Do they like to put you in bad situations, trying to make you lift?
"Like Denny [Hamlin] and [Kyle] Larson, they love to try to make you lift. It’s not a bad thing, but they do like taking a lot of space. Like, if they’re on the inside, they like to do the 'shove it in there and push you up the race track' and try to put you in a tight spot.
“I wouldn’t say I don’t enjoy it; I love racing with those guys because they are great racers.
"But if I do have a restart next to those guys, that’s in the back of my head: ‘Oh, they might take a lot of space and I just have to be ready for that."
READ MORE: Danica Patrick claims 'no liberals or Democrats in NASCAR'
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR champion reveals the TOUGHEST on-track competitors
- 41 minutes ago
F1 race winner offers McLaren star URGENT advice
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR star set for SWITCH to alternative racing series
- Today 15:00
Hamilton ally Cullen reveals source of F1 champion's 'greatness'
- Today 03:00
Wolff in impressive poise despite Mercedes weight disaster - GPFans F1 Paddock Pass
- Today 01:00
Red Bull make FINAL decision on Perez future after nightmare season
- Yesterday 23:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep