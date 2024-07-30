NASCAR champion reveals the TOUGHEST on-track competitors

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney has revealed which of his on-track rivals are the toughest to race against.

Blaney scooped the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship last campaign and is currently in good shape to defend his crown in 2024.

So far, the no 12 Team Penske Ford driver has two race wins and seven top-five finishes this season, meaning his place in the Cup Series playoffs is already locked with four races remaining.

If he is to become a two-time Cup Series champion, Blaney will have to overcome several fierce competitors, including two he recently pinpointed as drivers that are tough to race against.

Ryan Blaney named Kyle Larson as one of the toughest drivers to race against

Ryan Blaney reveals toughest NASCAR racers

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Blaney was quizzed on which driver he did not enjoy coming up against on track.

Blaney explained that it was not the case that he did not enjoy racing against any of his competitors, instead revealing who makes it really difficult for him out on track.

"Everyone has their tendencies when you’re racing them,” Blaney explained.

“You learn that when you run against these guys for a long time. Do they like to put you in bad situations, trying to make you lift?

"Like Denny [Hamlin] and [Kyle] Larson, they love to try to make you lift. It’s not a bad thing, but they do like taking a lot of space. Like, if they’re on the inside, they like to do the 'shove it in there and push you up the race track' and try to put you in a tight spot.

‌“I wouldn’t say I don’t enjoy it; I love racing with those guys because they are great racers.

"But if I do have a restart next to those guys, that’s in the back of my head: ‘Oh, they might take a lot of space and I just have to be ready for that."

