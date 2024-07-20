NASCAR Qualifying Today: Brickyard 400 start times, schedule and how to watch

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Speedway, Indiana today for qualifying ahead of the Brickyard 400.

This weekend is a significant one as stock car racing returns to the quad-oval at the Brickyard for the first time since 2020.

The previous three seasons saw races under Verizon 200 name taking place on the road course at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, making this return to the traditional oval layout a highly anticipated event.

Additionally, this year's Brickyard 400 marks the 30th anniversary of the inaugural race, which took place back in 1994.

The race was won by Jeff Gordon, who is the most successful driver on the track with five wins and three pole positions.

READ MORE: Reason for NASCAR driver being REMOVED from seat revealed

Brickyard 400 qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying kicks off today (Saturday, July 20, 2024) at 1:05pm ET. Here's the start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 1:05pm Saturday

Central Time (CDT): 12:05pm Saturday

Pacific Time (PDT): 10:05am Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 6:05pm Saturday

Central European Time (CEST): 7:05pm Saturday



USA Network will broadcast the qualifying with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

READ MORE: Danica Patrick makes 'can't fake a fan' claim in NASCAR

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1 (depending on race)

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



READ MORE: Fortnite releases EXCITING NASCAR feature

Related