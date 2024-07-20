close global

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Brickyard 400 start times, schedule and how to watch

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Speedway, Indiana today for qualifying ahead of the Brickyard 400.

This weekend is a significant one as stock car racing returns to the quad-oval at the Brickyard for the first time since 2020.

The previous three seasons saw races under Verizon 200 name taking place on the road course at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, making this return to the traditional oval layout a highly anticipated event.

Additionally, this year's Brickyard 400 marks the 30th anniversary of the inaugural race, which took place back in 1994.

The race was won by Jeff Gordon, who is the most successful driver on the track with five wins and three pole positions.

Brickyard 400 qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying kicks off today (Saturday, July 20, 2024) at 1:05pm ET. Here's the start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 1:05pm Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 12:05pm Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 10:05am Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 6:05pm Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 7:05pm Saturday

USA Network will broadcast the qualifying with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1 (depending on race)
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International

