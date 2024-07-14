NASCAR champion reveals emotional response to Trump assassination attempt

Former NASCAR Cup series champion Brad Keselowski has revealed his reaction to a shooting at a Donald Trump rally on Saturday, where the 45th president appeared to be the target.

The de facto Republican candidate for the 2024 election was speaking when a number of loud noises were heard - Trump appearing to have his ear grazed by an object (either a bullet or a piece of glass from a teleprompter) before he went to ground and was swamped by Secret Service agents.

The shooter, named by authorities as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by agents returning fire.

One audience member was killed during the attack, while two others were seriously injured and continue to receive medical attention.

Shooting just happened at The Trump rally pic.twitter.com/Xs1dVL1H3T — Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2024

Keselowski: This is bad for democracy

"Regardless of political beliefs, this is bad for democracy. We are living in fragile times as it seems our great nation is struggling.

"I’m praying tonight for peace and understanding. For my blue and red family and friends, for our sons and daughters, and beyond, may they be blessed to inherit a great nation that overcomes senseless violence."

I’m praying tonight for peace and understanding. For my blue and red family and friends, for our sons and daughters, and beyond, may they be… https://t.co/BCQ31tW2i0 — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) July 14, 2024

That sentiment was echoed by a number of other athletes, all of whom called for calm and non-violent discourse, while Trump himself released a statement later on.

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," Trump wrote. "Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening."

