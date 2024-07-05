close global

NASCAR Chicago Street Race: Grant Park 165 start times, schedule and how to watch

NASCAR Cup Series is heading up north this weekend for the second annual Chicago Street Race.

The streets in and around Chicago's Grant Park will once again be transformed into a 2-mile course, as NASCAR takes on the challenge of a street circuit for the second time in its 75-year history.

The inaugural race in 2023 (Grant Park 220) saw three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen snatch victory, becoming the first driver to win his debut Cup Series race since Johnny Rutherford in 1963. Justin Haley came in second, followed by Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, and Kyle Busch rounding out the top five.

Unlike the familiar and predictable layout of four-turn oval tracks, this race course mapped through Chicago's Grant Park presents a formidable challenge, with a total of 12 turns that demand constant focus and different strategies from the drivers.

Grant Park 165 NASCAR Cup start times

The 75-lap race kicks off on Sunday, July 7, 2024 at 4:30pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.

Session EDT CDT PDT UK time CEST
Practice 12:30pm on Saturday 11:30am on Saturday 9:30am on Saturday 5:30pm on Saturday 6:30pm on Saturday
Qualifying 1:30pm on Saturday 12:30pm on Saturday 10:30am on Saturday 6:30pm on Saturday 7:30pm on Saturday
Race 4:30pm on Sunday 3:30pm on Sunday 1:30pm on Sunday 9:30pm on Sunday 10:30pm on Sunday

NBC will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International

Grant Park 165 NASCAR Cup FAQs

What date is the Grant Park 165 NASCAR Cup Series race?

The Grant Park 165 race takes place on Sunday, July 7th, 2024.

What time is the Grant Park 165 NASCAR Cup Series race?

The Grant Park 165 race kicks off at 4:30pm ET.

Where is the Grant Park 165 takes place?

The Grant Park 165 takes place at the Chicago Street Course in the streets of downtown Chicago.

What length is the Chicago Street Course?

The Chicago Street Course is 2 miles.

Who is currently leading the NASCAR Cup Series drivers' standings?

After the Ally 400, Kyle Larson currently leads the 2024 championship with 664 points, 20 points ahead of his closest rival Chase Elliott.

x