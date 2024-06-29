NASCAR team FIRE employee after 'Hawk Tuah' inspired social media post

A member of a NASCAR Xfinity Series team has been relieved of his duties following the use of the 'Hawk Tuah' meme on a post that went viral from the team's account.

The social media employee, who also works as a tire specialist with JD Motorsports, was fired from his role overseeing the team's social media channels following the post.

The 'Hawk Tuah' girl has become the subject of a plethora of memes gracing social media platforms in recent weeks, after the original video gained millions of views.

She has become somewhat of a social media sensation after comedically describing a sexual act during an interview.

That particular meme was used on JD Motorsports' official X account, after practice and qualification were cancelled due to rainstorms last weekend at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

A viral meme has caused troubled waters in NASCAR

Viral 'Hawk Tuah' meme hits NASCAR

The post in question showed dark clouds above the circuit, with the 'Hawk Tuah' girl photoshopped in to make it look like she was spitting on the racetrack.

While it did receive plenty of likes and retweets on the platform, the post was quickly deleted, and Mail Online have now revealed that the creator of the post, Robert Dorman, has been fired from his role.

In an official statement on the matter, JD Motorsports owner Johnny Davis explained the reasoning behind Dorman's axing.

"Here at JD Motorsports, our social platforms have to represent and support our partners," he said. "As a parent who has raised a special needs child, I've had to explain many misunderstandings to my child.

"[Dorman's] post did garner a lot of attention. As a tire guy who had privileges to post only racing content, this did not meet what Robert was allowed to post.

"Not that I have to defend my actions to the Nascar community, but how does a parent explain this subject matter to their child who doesn't understand? I had to react to Robert Dormans' post according to our standards and beliefs.

"Robert Dorman was not fired from his job as a tire specialist at JD Motorsports, his privilege of posting “racing” only content was revoked!

"We appreciate a good clean joke or meme as much as anyone, but there are boundaries. Thank you for being a true fan of JD Motorsports."

