Driver SPOTTED ahead of Australian Grand Prix as return rumors swirl

Ferrari star Carlos Sainz's status for the Australian Grand Prix is still up in the air, but the Spaniard is trending toward racing.

Appendicitis and a subsequent appendectomy ruled Sainz out of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last time out, but has had over a week to recover.

Although Sainz did manage to watch Ollie Bearman's phenomenal stand-in display in Jeddah from the sidelines, the 29-year-old appeared to be a bit tender, prompting concerns about his future involvement.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur suggested that the team would wait to see whether Sainz was able to make the flight to Melbourne, before making an official decision.

Carlos Sainz was ruled out in Jeddah

Carlos Sainz will be replaced by Lewis Hamilton in 2025

Major update issued on Sainz's F1 return

Now, it seems as though the Spaniard's place on the grid this weekend is more likely than not, after Marca reported that Sainz was spotted at the airport in Melbourne, and appeared in much better spirits than 10 days ago.

Sainz is scheduled to undergo an FIA fitness test to confirm his eligibility to race in the Australian GP, where he will be looking to build on his superb start to the season.

The 29-year-old scored a podium in his one and only race so far in 2024 at the Bahrain GP, beating team-mate Charles Leclerc despite being out-qualified by the Monegasque driver.

Sainz will be replaced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the end of this season, and his post-2024 future is still up in the air.

