F1 Live: Aramco Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië 2023

|Pos
|Coureur
|Tijden
|Verschil
|Ronden
|01
|01:28.600
|26
|02
|01:29.048
|+0.448
|22
|03
|01:29.089
|+0.489
|22
|04
|01:29.268
|+0.668
|21
|05
|01:29.280
|+0.680
|25
|06
|01:29.319
|+0.719
|23
|07
|01:29.357
|+0.757
|25
|08
|01:29.441
|+0.841
|25
|09
|01:29.471
|+0.871
|26
|10
|01:29.658
|+1.058
|16
|11
|01:29.691
|+1.091
|26
|12
|01:29.768
|+1.168
|23
|13
|01:29.828
|+1.228
|24
|14
|01:29.874
|+1.274
|28
|15
|01:30.090
|+1.490
|22
|16
|01:30.092
|+1.492
|28
|17
|01:30.124
|+1.524
|24
|18
|01:30.321
|+1.721
|20
|19
|01:30.385
|+1.785
|21
|20
|01:30.591
|+1.991
|22
|
Officiële naam:
Silverstone Circuit
|
Lengte:
5.891 kilometer
|
Plaats:
Northhamptonshire
|
Recordhouder:
Max Verstappen