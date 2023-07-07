close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • NL

Ben je een F1 fan? Volg GPFans.

Editie

NL GB ES-MX

F1 Live: Aramco Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië 2023

Silverstone Circuit, Northhamptonshire

Datum: Zon 09 Jul
Status: Lopend
Trainingen Kwalificatie Grid Race Reacties (0)
Scorebord Commentaar
Pos Tijden Verschil Ronden
01 01:28.600 26
02 01:29.048 +0.448 22
03 01:29.089 +0.489 22
04 01:29.268 +0.668 21
05 01:29.280 +0.680 25
06 01:29.319 +0.719 23
07 01:29.357 +0.757 25
08 01:29.441 +0.841 25
09 01:29.471 +0.871 26
10 01:29.658 +1.058 16
11 01:29.691 +1.091 26
12 01:29.768 +1.168 23
13 01:29.828 +1.228 24
14 01:29.874 +1.274 28
15 01:30.090 +1.490 22
16 01:30.092 +1.492 28
17 01:30.124 +1.524 24
18 01:30.321 +1.721 20
19 01:30.385 +1.785 21
20 01:30.591 +1.991 22

Tijdschema

  • 07-07-2023 Vrijdag training 13:30 - 14:30
  • 07-07-2023 Vrijdag training - sessie 2 17:00 - 18:00
  • 08-07-2023 Zaterdag training 12:30 - 13:30
  • 08-07-2023 1e kwalificatie 16:00 - 16:18
  • 08-07-2023 2e kwalificatie 16:25 - 16:40
  • 08-07-2023 3e kwalificatie 16:48 - 17:00
  • 09-07-2023 Race 16:00 - 18:00

Aankomende races

British GP
Hungarian GP
Belgian GP
Dutch GP
Italian GP
Singapore GP
Japanese GP
Qatar Grand Prix
United States GP
Mexican GP
Brazilian GP
Las Vegas Grand Prix
Abu Dhabi GP

Vorige liveblogs

Bahrain GP
Saudi Arabian GP
Australian GP
Azerbaijan GP
Miami Grand Prix
Monaco GP
Spanish GP
Canadian GP
Austrian GP