In beeld: Zo ziet Emilia-Romagna eruit na wekenlang noodweer

⚠️The #F2 paddock is completely flooded⚠️

This is an image that has not been seen so often.

©️ https://t.co/X8dqkjAHfv



In #Imola it has rained 120 mm in the past 36 hours, in the mountains further south it was over 200 mm. #F1 #ImolaGP #gpemiliaromagna pic.twitter.com/4kRrmGsW7Y