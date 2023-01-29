Vidéos : les équipes teasent les présentations des F1 2023
Sur les réseaux sociaux, les équipes se préparent au lancement de leurs nouveaux bolides 2023.
La saison des présentations débutera ce mardi lorsque Haas révélera sa nouvelle livrée en compagnie de son nouveau sponsor-titre.
D'ici là, les teasers devraient continuer à apparaitre sur la toile.
En voici déjà un petit aperçu :
Alpine fait tourner son moteur 2023
A snippet of what’s to come… 🔊 #Alpine #F1 pic.twitter.com/HsKknMYCOl— BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) January 27, 2023
Ferrari roule à Fiorano
Putting in a shift 😤 #F1 2023 is well and truly underway 💪 pic.twitter.com/xO7B9SPc9j— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 26, 2023
Mercedes s'apprête à lever le voile
A new season and a new challenge awaits 💪 pic.twitter.com/2wHmPCX28N— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 27, 2023
Red Bull n'a pas encore sorti les pots de peinture
2023 👉 A blank canvas 🎨 pic.twitter.com/u8miBUSCwu— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) January 27, 2023
Le bloc Mercedes tourne chez McLaren
Our 2023 challenger is alive! 👀— McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 25, 2023
Watch it roar into life. 👇
Aston Martin montre le premier jour d'Alonso en vert
First day in green. 💚— Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) January 27, 2023
Earlier this week, @alo_oficial made his debut at AMF1 HQ - meeting the team, spending time in the sim and having a seat fit. pic.twitter.com/myiuMu1gho
Alfa Romeo commence par présenter son nouveau sponsor-titre
New year, new dawn, new identity.— Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake (@alfaromeoorlen) January 27, 2023
Say hello to Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake - a fresh identity for the team ahead of the 2023 #F1 season thanks to a new title partnership with one of the world’s leading entertainment and lifestyle brands, @Stake.
Tap to discover more. ⬇️ #GetCloser