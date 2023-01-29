Vidéos : les équipes teasent les présentations des F1 2023

Welcome to GPFans

Actualités F1

Sur les réseaux sociaux, les équipes se préparent au lancement de leurs nouveaux bolides 2023.

La saison des présentations débutera ce mardi lorsque Haas révélera sa nouvelle livrée en compagnie de son nouveau sponsor-titre.

D'ici là, les teasers devraient continuer à apparaitre sur la toile.

En voici déjà un petit aperçu :

Alpine fait tourner son moteur 2023

Ferrari roule à Fiorano

Mercedes s'apprête à lever le voile

Red Bull n'a pas encore sorti les pots de peinture

Le bloc Mercedes tourne chez McLaren

Aston Martin montre le premier jour d'Alonso en vert

Alfa Romeo commence par présenter son nouveau sponsor-titre

