Vidéos : les équipes teasent les présentations des F1 2023

Thibaud Comparot

Dimanche 29 Janvier 2023 08:32

Sur les réseaux sociaux, les équipes se préparent au lancement de leurs nouveaux bolides 2023.

La saison des présentations débutera ce mardi lorsque Haas révélera sa nouvelle livrée en compagnie de son nouveau sponsor-titre.

D'ici là, les teasers devraient continuer à apparaitre sur la toile.

En voici déjà un petit aperçu :

Alpine fait tourner son moteur 2023

Ferrari roule à Fiorano

Putting in a shift 😤 #F1 2023 is well and truly underway 💪 pic.twitter.com/xO7B9SPc9j — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 26, 2023

Mercedes s'apprête à lever le voile

A new season and a new challenge awaits 💪 pic.twitter.com/2wHmPCX28N — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 27, 2023

Red Bull n'a pas encore sorti les pots de peinture

2023 👉 A blank canvas 🎨 pic.twitter.com/u8miBUSCwu — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) January 27, 2023

Le bloc Mercedes tourne chez McLaren

Our 2023 challenger is alive! 👀



Watch it roar into life. 👇 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 25, 2023

Aston Martin montre le premier jour d'Alonso en vert

First day in green. 💚



Earlier this week, @alo_oficial made his debut at AMF1 HQ - meeting the team, spending time in the sim and having a seat fit. pic.twitter.com/myiuMu1gho — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) January 27, 2023

Alfa Romeo commence par présenter son nouveau sponsor-titre