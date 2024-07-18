close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Newey clue dropped over F1 future as shock return rumours given critical update

F1 News Today: Newey clue dropped over F1 future as shock return rumours given critical update

F1 News Today: Newey clue dropped over F1 future as shock return rumours given critical update

F1 News Today: Newey clue dropped over F1 future as shock return rumours given critical update

Outgoing Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey has dropped a major hint at where he may end up next in his illustrious Formula 1 career.

➡️ READ MORE

Toyota F1 RETURN rumours clarified as new partnership announced

Toyota's reported Formula 1 comeback has been clarified after the team they were rumoured to be linking up with announced a fresh deal with their current partners.

➡️ READ MORE

Schumacher family statement released after Ralf gay relationship reaction

The family of Ralf Schumacher have released a statement following the former F1 driver's announcement this week that he is in a same-sex relationship.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team suffer brutal damage after extreme storm hits Hungarian Grand Prix

An F1 team has suffered damage to their motorhome after extreme weather battered the Hungaroring.

➡️ READ MORE

Cullen 'moving forward' as racer reveals unhappiness over season

Angela Cullen has shared a motivational post on social media after a racing star has admitted he has struggled this season.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Adrian Newey Fernando Alonso Ralf Schumacher
Newey drops MAJOR hint on F1 future in Hamilton admission
F1 Gossip

Newey drops MAJOR hint on F1 future in Hamilton admission

  • Yesterday 09:12
Newey hope for Aston Martin and McLaren as Ferrari DOUBTS emerge
Latest F1 News

Newey hope for Aston Martin and McLaren as Ferrari DOUBTS emerge

  • July 16, 2024 18:57

Latest News

Breaking F1 News

Controversial F1 star announces team departure ahead of Hungarian GP

  • 16 minutes ago
Adrian Newey News

Ferrari chief makes 'serious mistake' claim amid Newey pursuit

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Horner could be forced into embarrassing 'Red Bull axing during summer break'

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 champion claims Schumacher 'would agree' with controversial Ricciardo opinion

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Newey clue dropped over F1 future as shock return rumours given critical update

  • Today 06:57
GPFans Recap

Red Bull in bitter FIA complaint claim as F1 rivalry takes unlikely turn - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:55
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x