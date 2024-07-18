F1 News Today: Newey clue dropped over F1 future as shock return rumours given critical update

Outgoing Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey has dropped a major hint at where he may end up next in his illustrious Formula 1 career.

Toyota F1 RETURN rumours clarified as new partnership announced

Toyota's reported Formula 1 comeback has been clarified after the team they were rumoured to be linking up with announced a fresh deal with their current partners.

Schumacher family statement released after Ralf gay relationship reaction

The family of Ralf Schumacher have released a statement following the former F1 driver's announcement this week that he is in a same-sex relationship.

F1 team suffer brutal damage after extreme storm hits Hungarian Grand Prix

An F1 team has suffered damage to their motorhome after extreme weather battered the Hungaroring.

Cullen 'moving forward' as racer reveals unhappiness over season

Angela Cullen has shared a motivational post on social media after a racing star has admitted he has struggled this season.

